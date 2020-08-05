Trial Balloon? Or Threat if Joe Biden does not win in November?

If you think the Resistance to 2016 was unhinged, you haven’t seen anything yet. Get ready for crazy if the Woke Mob doesn’t get its way. The New York Times provided a hint into how Leftists could respond to a Donald Trump victory this November. Buried at the end of a column on the media’s coverage of the election was a shocking tidbit floating a constitutional crisis.

According to Ben Smith in the New York Times:

“A group of former top government officials called the Transition Integrity Project actually gamed four possible scenarios, including one that doesn’t look that different from 2016: a big popular win for Mr. Biden, and a narrow electoral defeat, presumably reached after weeks of counting the votes in Pennsylvania. For their war game, they cast John Podesta, who was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, in the role of Mr. Biden. They expected him, when the votes came in, to concede, just as Mrs. Clinton had.“ But Mr. Podesta, playing Mr. Biden, shocked the organizers by saying he felt his party wouldn’t let him concede. Alleging voter suppression, he persuaded the governors of Wisconsin and Michigan to send pro-Biden electors to the Electoral College. “In that scenario, California, Oregon, and Washington then threatened to secede from the United States if Mr. Trump took office as planned. The House named Mr. Biden president; the Senate and White House stuck with Mr. Trump. At that point in the scenario, the nation stopped looking to the media for cues, and waited to see what the military would do.”

Wow.

However, hardly unexpected. Leftists spent the last four years crying about 2016. They’ve done everything possible to overturn that election verdict. If things don’t go their way in 2020, well, it won’t be pretty.

Violence in the streets we expect. That’s how Democrats handle things as the riots showcased over the last few months.

But, what do we make of this hint? Is it a trial balloon? A threat? Whatever, it is irresponsible.

Of course, that is the New York Times these days. The irresponsible 1619 Project being the clearest example that the newspaper no longer cares about facts or fairness. But, it does tell you important things. Things like what the Elites are thinking.

The mainstream press is getting you ready for abnormally long delays in vote counting.

In most years, we know the outcome within a few hours of the polls closing. However, that might not suit Democrats, so get ready for a long, drawn out battle.

The long lecture about election delay is prepping the environment. They are prepping the environment for delays–delays that will be convenient for them.

While the mainstream press will be hopelessly controlled by Leftists pushing the Democratic talking points, there is always social media. Right?

Wrong.

Don’t think you’ll be able to share the truth on social media. They’ve already got a plan for how to handle troublemakers, err, I mean conservatives.

According to the NY Times column, “Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, told me in a brief interview on Saturday that he’s planning to brace his audience for the postelection period. He said the site planned a round of education aimed at ‘getting people ready for the fact that there’s a high likelihood that it takes days or weeks to count this — and there’s nothing wrong or illegitimate about that.’”

Sure. Sounds totally trustworthy.

In earlier eras, election results typically were known on election night. Which forces any of us to ask: What are Elites trying to do this time?

Oh, and we better ask that question now because as the Times’ Ben Smith explains, social media companies will control the flow of news about the election.

“And he said that Facebook is considering new rules regarding premature claims of victory or other statements about the results. He added that the company’s election center will rely on wire services for definitive results.”

New rules mean new ways to suppress conservatives.

That’s what it always means in Silicon Valley. The New York Times is giving you a sneak peak into November. If the election is close, you can count on Democrats trying to steal the election. That’s what we face in America 2020.