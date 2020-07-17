While most movies and TV shows have yet to go back into production due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix isn’t planning on slowing down when it comes to releasing new content anytime soon. In its latest letter to shareholders, the streaming service claimed that it expects to not only keep releasing new TV shows and movies in 2021, but that it expects to release even more than it did in 2020.

However, viewers will see more content in the second half of year, rather than the first. The letter reads, “For 2021, based on our current plan, we expect the paused productions will lead to a more second half weighted content slate in terms of our big titles, although we anticipate the total number of originals for the full year will still be higher than 2020.”

That doesn’t include acquisitions, which Netflix also promised were coming. Among the films set to arrive on the service are titles like Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. There’s also a Spongebob Squarepants film that will be available around the world on Netflix, though not in the United States or China.

As for when Netflix’s projects will be able to fully resume production, the streaming service revealed that’s currently underway. The second season of a Korean series is currently shooting in that country, while many other countries–including Germany, France, Spain, and Poland–are seeing productions resume.

In the United States, Netflix has resumed production on two movies and two stop-motion animated projects in Oregon, while work in other states is expected to begin soon. As for the rest of 2020, Netflix has plenty more to come. The most notable release is likely the upcoming second season of The Umbrella Academy.