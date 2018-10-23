Netflix Launches Localized Bahasa Version for Indonesia Including Original Content

Netflix has launched a fully localized Bahasa Indonesia user interface for Indonesian users, along with Bahasa Indonesia subtitles on a content.

The move by to capitalize on increasing viewership in the worlds fourth most populous nation has also seen Netflix partner with local operators for video data plan packages including XL Axiata, Bolt, Hutchison 3 Indonesia and Smartfren.

Along with the newly-localized user interface and subtitles, members will also have access to more Indonesian content including popular Indonesian films Netflix has also put Bahasa Indonesia subtitles on Korean content which is very popular in the Southeast Asia region.

In the area of original content, Netflix also launched an Indonesian original movie called “The Night Comes for Us” exclusively on Netflix in Indonesia and then globally on last week.

“By engaging with consumers in their preferred language, Netflix becomes more accessible and relevant to consumers,” said Jessica Lee, vice president corporate communications Asia. “We are delighted that now our Indonesian members will also experience the Netflix service in their local language,”