National Police Launches Electronic Traffic Ticketing System

The National Police has launched an electronic traffic ticketing system called the Electronic Traffic Law Enforcement (ETLE), a digital-based pubic service for a transparent law enforcement.

Chief of the Jakarta Traffic Police Department Senior Commissioner Yusuf said at the launching in the area of Jakarta Car Free Day here on Sunday, the application of digital-based traffic ticketing would improve the police’s public service more effectively and efficiently.

Yusuf said, with the technology of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera, it would be easier for the police to identify the traffic offender and the image could be used as an evidence in court.

At the event, the police has also launched the Integrated Vehicle Registration and Identification System (IVRIS) and SMS Info 8893.

The IVRIS bar code system would integrate the service for documents of vehicle`s ownership and plate number registration. While the SMS service would provide information on public services regarding to vehicle`s document and driving license.

The Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucracy Reform Syafruddin said, the three new systems would help the police to improve its services to the public.

According to Syafruddin, the country has the challenge to improve public service with the implementation of the fourth industrial revolution and the target in 2045 to be one of the world`s big five countries advanced in all aspects of life.

“We have to be advanced in all aspects, whether in economy or democracy. And we have 27 more years (to reach the goal),” he said.

Present at the event were Deputy Chief of the Indonesian Police Comm.Gen Ari Dono, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, Jakarta Military Commander Maj.Gen Joni Supriyanto, Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono, and the Director General of Land Transportation of the Transportation Ministry Budi Setiyadi.