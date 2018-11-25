Nanyang Technological University Launches 2019 Singapore ​International 3D Printing Competition

The Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), has launched the 7th annual Singapore International 3D Printing Competitionto promote the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies.

The challenge for this year’s competition encourages designers to recreate two everyday items, stationery, and a computer mouse. The participants can achieve the top prize of $10,000, while the Singapore tertiary and school students categories can win top prizes of $5000.

2019 Singapore International 3D Printing Competition

The Singapore International 3D Printing Competition is split into two categories. The first category, Stationary, requires makers and aspiring designers to create a range of objects including bookmarks, writing materials, folders, clipboards, and tape dispensers. The second category requires creators to 3D print a “disruptive, ergonomic and functional” computer mouse.

Last year, the competition consisted of transportation-themed challenges. As a result, aspiring designers were required to create a 3D printed mobility device for the elderly. The latest competition is co-organized by Singapore’s National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC). The deadline for submissions is the 29th of March 2019. Details of how to apply are given in the flyer below.

Nanyang Technological University and 3D printing

NTU has contributed to new innovations within the 3D printing industry over the past few years. Recently, a team of roboticists from the university developed a method for large-scale concrete additive manufacturing using multiple synchronized mobile robots.

Similarly, NTU researchers created a geopolymer cement using waste fly ash particles for 3D printing in construction applications. The study stated, “Considering the current importance of digital construction, it is believed that 3D printing of geopolymer could be a breakthrough for faster and sustainable built environment.”

Following this, students at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine) a part of NTU, began using 3D printed anatomical models as teaching tools for medical education.

Furthermore, Nano Sun, a Singapore based startup from NTU, opened a new 3D printing factory aiming to decrease water pollution.