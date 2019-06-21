North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Chinese President Xi Jinping he “would like to be patient” with the United States over stalled nuclear talks and expressed hope “the relevant party will meet halfway” with Pyongyang, according to Chinese state media.

Kim’s comments came during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to North Korea, which isaimed at strengthening ties between the allies.Those relations were strained by Pyongyang’s nuclear provocations and Beijing’s subsequent support for U.N. sanctions.

Xi arrived Thursday for the two-day trip, the first by a Chinese leader to North Korea in 14 years.

Xi described the North Korean-U.S. impasse as “highly complex and sensitive” and said his government was “willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation” with “all relevant parties.” US, North Korea are teetering on the edge of another period of hostility

Ahead of the talks, Xi wrote an essay published by state media in both countries in which he praised North Korea for efforts to “resolve the issues on the Korean Peninsula.”

In addition to meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Xi is expected to visit the Friendship Tower, a monument honoring the Chinese troops who fought alongside North Korean forces during the 1950s Korean War.

Xi and Kim have met periodically in recent years with Kim making four trips to China, the most recent in January of this year.

The two-day meeting takes place as China is engaged in trade disputes with the U.S.Xi and U.S President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet at next week’s G-20 summit in Japan.