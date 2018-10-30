MTCC to set up Malaysian House in Bangkok

Photo : REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A permanent Malaysian House will be set up in Bangkok by the Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC).

Chairman Dr Hwee Khim Boo said the house would serve as an office of the MTCC and also a place to showcase Malaysia, as well as a venue for Malaysians to meet for business.

She said the MTCC would raise 50 per cent of the 20 to 25 million Baht (RM2.6 million to RM3.3 million) needed to set up the house.

“We hope the Government will chip in to provide the rest,” said Hwee in a statement today.

The chamber also spoke to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on its efforts to set up a Malaysian House in Bangkok when they met with him last week during his inaugural bilateral visit to the Kingdom.

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Thailand reached RM98 billion in 2017.

