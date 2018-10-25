Ministry to Rebuild Quake-broken Yellow Bridge in Palu

Jakarta – The Public Works and Public Housing will rebuild the Yellow Bridge, also known Jembatan Palu IV, which was damaged by earthquake and tsunami. Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the reconstruction will take about one year at the longest.

Basuki said that the rebuilding process will begin with technical investigations and geological research, related to security and potentials for earthquakes. He said that the ministry will also consult with the Governor and Mayor of Palu regarding the design.

“We will adjust the bridge’s design with research results and recommendations from the geological agency,” Basuki said in a written statement Thursday, October 25.

The ministry is currently clearing up debris in the area. Basuki estimated that by 6 November 2018 the area will be clear of all remaining ruins.

The 250-meter Yellow Bridge is an iconic landmark of Palu City. The bridge was damaged to a point of no repair when an earthquake, followed by a tsunami, hit Palu and Donggola on September 28.