Minister Rudiantara: No Answer from Facebook

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics has yet received any confirmation about the four demands sent to Facebook.

“No answer yet,” said Minister Rudiantara in his office, Central Jakarta, Wednesday, April 25.

The letter sent by the Directorate General of Applications and Informatics on April 19, mentioned that Facebook must fulfill the government’s demands at the latest seven days after the issuance or will be due tomorrow, April 26.

The four requests include; first, a clarification on the Facebook data misuse to other agencies namely CubeYou and Aggregate IQ, besides the Cambridge Analytica. Second, a further explanation of the technical action to restrict the data access on Facebook.

Third, providing the schedule data and/or the audit results of this case. And lastly, providing the data of Facebook Indonesia users affected by data misuse by Cambridge Analytica.

Rudiantara said he is still waiting for Facebook’s confirmation and added that he will coordinate with the Police to take further action if the social media giant has yet to meet the deadline.

In addition, the government is waiting for Facebook’s answer to the second written warning letter (SP II) sent Tuesday, April 10. SP II was sent because Facebook’s answer to SP I was not satisfactory. Until now, Facebook also has not given an answer.

“If it (Facebook) is not cooperative means that they do not show good intentions,” said Rudiantara.