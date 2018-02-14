Migrant Care Suspects Human Trafficking Involved in Adelina Case

Migrant Care executive director Wahyu Susilo suspects that there was an element of human trafficking in the death of Indonesian migrant worker Adelina Lisao in Malaysia due to mistreatment by her employer.

“She was a minor when she started working there in 2014,” said Wahyu today on Tuesday, February 13.

Based on the findings, Wahyu revealed that Adelina had been working in Malaysia using legal documents that were factually inaccurate.

“It can be seen from her documents, which state that she comes from different areas. She was a minor when she started working. There’s an element of human trafficking here,” he continued.

Migrant Care, according to Wahyu, recorded that there are 62 Indonesian migrant workers from East Nusa Tenggara who died during their employments in 2017. The death of Adelina has added to the list of migrant workers killed in 2018.

Authorities suspect that Adelina (21) died after being abused by her employer moments before her death. She was found sitting at her employer’s terrace accompanied by the employer’s dog that was tied beside Adelina.

According to neighbor’s testimony, Adelina had been forced to sleep with the pet dog for more than a month. Adelina was in a poor condition when authorities responded to information regarding her situation before she died at a hospital in Sunday, February 11.