Mercedes-Benz starts new C-Class production in Indonesia

Mercedes-Benz has started the production of the new C-Class at its plant in Wanaherang, Bogor, West Java, to meet Indonesian market demand.

“We are very proud that our team is able to roll off the new C-Class at the Mercedes- Benz plant Wanaherang,” said PT Mercedes-Benz Indonesia president and CEO Günter Häfele in a press statement received by The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

“With the assembly plant at this location, Mercedes-Benz Indonesia has a close position to the domestic market and [that] allows us to respond with flexibility to customers’ demands for premium passenger cars of Mercedes-Benz.”

The statement reads that Mercedes-Benz Indonesia plays an important role in the network of Mercedes-Benz assembly plants, with factories also located in Brazil, India, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The new C-Class comes with a fully digitalized instrument display in three visual styles: “Classic”, “Sport” and “Progressive”.

The Wanaherang plant was established in 1978 on an area of 410.000 square meters. With more than 475 employees at the location, Mercedes-Benz is one of the largest automotive employers in the area.

Six types of passenger cars are currently assembled at the site, namely the C-Class, E-Class and S-Class sedans as well as the GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs, in addition to the production of three bus chassis and the Axor truck, which commenced in 2017.