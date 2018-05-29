Megawati gets Rp 112m per month for promoting Pancasila

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has signed a decree to give former president Megawati Soekarnoputri an allowance for promoting Pancasila that is almost twice his own income as president.

The renumeration is stipulated in a presidential regulation (Perpres) on facilities and renumeration for members of the Agency for the Implementation of State Ideology of Pancasila (BPIP). Under the Perpres, Megawati, as the chairwoman of the agency’s steering committee, receives an allowance of Rp 112.54 million (US$8,034) per month.

This amount is almost twice what Jokowi gets per month, which is about Rp 62.5 million. It is almost the same as what chief justices of the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court get per month, which is Rp 121.6 million.

Eight members of the agency’s steering committee, including former Constitutional Court justice Mahfud MD, cleric and Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Maruf Amin, as well as former vice president Try Sutrisno, receive Rp 100.81 million every month. Meanwhile, BPIP head Yudi Latif receives a salary of Rp 76.50 million per month.

That amount does not include official travel expenses.

The BPIP was inaugurated by Jokowi in February to be in charge of promoting Pancasila in governmental policies.

PDI-P deputy secretary-general Ahmad Basarah claimed that Megawati, the party’s chairwoman, never asked for the salary or any other facilities.

“Megawati and other members in the agency never know about the amount of their salaries. They never asked and never proposed them to the government,” Basarah said in a written statement on Monday as quoted by kompas.com. (foy)