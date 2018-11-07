Megawati Gets Honorary Doctorate from Fujian Normal University

Fifth Indonesian president Megawati Soekarnoputri has thanked the Fujian Normal University for awarding her an honorary doctorate (honoris causa).

“Thank God, because personally, it actually dismisses [the issue] about my academics. Because it was known, when in 1965, I was not allowed to go to college (by the regime), but it was always broadcast that I was a drop out,” Megawati said in Fuzhou, China, on Monday, November 5.

Megawati said the degrees she had received were awards from universities, both domestic and foreign ones, that lauded her deeds and thoughts for the nation.

Megawati was awarded doctor honoris causa in the field of economic diplomacy. It was her eighth honorary doctorate.

Megawati Soekarnoputri’s seven other honorary doctorates were from Waseda University Tokyo in Japan (2001), Moscow State Institute of International Relations in Russia (2003), Korea Maritime and Ocean University in South Korea (2015), Padjadjaran University in Bandung (2016), Padang State University (2017), Mokpo National University in South Korea (2017), and the Institute of Public Administration (2018).