Measuring the opportunities of Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin

Joko Widodo made a surprise. It was Mahfud Md’s who mentioned all day (8/8/2018) as a strong candidate for his vice presidential candidate. But the name of Ma’ruf Amin, which was finally declared by Jokowi, will accompany him as vice president.

“Taking into account input from elements of society, volunteers and coalition parties, I decided and had the approval of the Indonesia Kerja coalition party, the one who would accompany me as a vice president is Prof. Dr. K.H. Ma’ruf Amin,” said Jokowi, during the declaration on Thursday (9/8/2018) afternoon.

K.H. Ma’ruf Amin is not a new name. He had also been included in Jokowi’s 10 candidate candidates. There is nothing wrong actually because according to the instructions given by the General Chairperson of the PPP, Romahurmuziy, Jokowi’s vice president had the initials “M” and came from among the largest organizations in Indonesia.

Ma’ruf Amin also has a good experience in government. According to Jokowi, Ma’ruf Amin is a complete package. “A figure of a wise religious figure, once sat in the legislature as DPRD, DPR, MPR, and Wantimpres. “Rais Am PBNU, and chairman of the MUI,” he said. Furthermore, Jokowi said that he and Ma’ruf Amin were believed to be complementary. “Nationalist-religious.”

Change in the Last Second?

No one can confirm whether the decision of Jokowi’s vice president changed at the last second. Certainly, Mahfud Md had prepared himself not far from where Jokowi held a meeting with coalition political parties. However, before the declaration, Mahfud Md turned right and said that he would go home, not go to the declaration.

The emergence of the name Mahfud Md does not come from the internal coalition. Romahurmuziy said that the name of Ma’ruf Amin was indeed echoed from the beginning, even when the PPP officially gave support to Jokowi. The emergence of the name Mahfud Md according to Rommy emerged from the community.

In a different place Mahfud Md said he was asked to prepare himself since morning. He has also been asked to send curriculum vitae and other administrative requirements. One of them is a certificate of non-bankruptcy from the District Court.

Knowing that he was cancelled as vice president, Mahfud responded steadfastly. He said that this was normal in politics. He gave the decision to Jokowi completely. “Not disappointed, but just surprised,” said Mahfud.

It could be that decisions change, but there is nothing wrong with the decision. Ma’ruf Amin is the choice that is considered to be the most appropriate and safe for Jokowi and of course the bearer party. Especially since Jokowi has often been hit by issues related to religious sentiments. This choice can be safe for Jokowi.

Scoring Opportunities

Then, what are the chances of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin pair? Political contestation is unpredictable. Surely Jokowi will not lose the voice of the National Awakening Party (PKB). PKB remains in his coalition. Muhaimin Iskandar, who had long declared himself a vice president, would be in line when Ma’ruf Amin, who was more senior, was advancing as a vice president.

If Jokowi cooperates with Mahfud Md, there is an opportunity for PKB to leave the coalition. The voice of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cadres threatened to be split. Although PBNU never entered structural structure, Mahfud Md was known to be close to NU cadres.

Ma’ruf Amin is the right choice by PDIP. Another reason is that there is no interest from coalition political parties or other parties for 2024. If Mahfud Md is advancing, it will open the possibility of him running for presidential candidate in 2024.

Jokowi and Ma’ruf Amin had the chance to get the voice of Jokowi’s loyal supporters and of course from the NU circles. Which is still a question, can this pair attract young voter?

Fadila