Massage Prostitution Practice in Kalibata City Has Been Operating for A Year

JAKARTA, NNC – Jakarta Metro Police succeeded in uncovering an online prostitution network via WeChat at Kalibata Apartment, South Jakarta.

The practice of prostitution under the guise of traditional massage has been in operation for a year.

“The suspects have been operating for a year with profit of hundreds of millions of rupiah,” said Jakarta Metro Police’ AKP Rovan Richard Mahenu in Jakarta, Monday (5/7/2018).

Previously he explained, the pimps – fondly referred to as “papi” and “mami” is renting two units of apartments in Akasia and Herbras towers.

Both set the rate of IDR500 thousand for an extra massage services to its customers – extra meaning that prostitution would be involved. “Once the customer agrees with the price, they go upstairs. Inside the apartment unit condoms were provided for that extra service,” said Rovan.

The police uncovered the case when the investigator used the WeChat app at Kalibata Apartment. Not long after that, chain messages offering traditional massage services went into the investigators’ accounts.

The investigator who pretended to be a customer, went to the location. In one of the apartment units, Papi and Mami were arrested by the police.

Jakarta Metro Police’ AKBP Ade Ary Syam Indradi added that the two were H alias A (31) who was called as Papi, and M aka R (35) as a Mami.