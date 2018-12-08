Ma`ruf Amin: I am Friend with Media

Vice presidential hopeful number 01 Ma`ruf Amin said he was friend with media. According to Ma`ruf, he needed media, and vice versa, the media needed him.

“Media asks me as a source of news, and I need media to be reported,” said Ma’ruf Thursday, December 6, at his residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta.

Ma’ruf explained that he frequently collaborated with media and journalists. He also acknowledged the presence of media in his events. Ma’ruf even joked that when his doctor prohibited him to campaign for certain times due to a leg injury, he felt dizzy and wanted to meet reporters.

“I usually speak of my discontent, wishes, deliver issues to media,” said Ma’ruf, followed by laughter from media reporters during the press conference.

With a humorous tone, Ma’ruf said the best collaboration between him and media was a good cover about him. “That good news,” he added.

Ma’ruf Amin was not in good condition. He said that his leg was sprained and doctors suggested him take a rest. It has been over a week that Ma’ruf was neither campaigning nor talking to reporters. Usually, he approaches them in front of his terrace after receiving guests. But, he still receives guests at his residence.

During his rest, Ma’ruf Amin claimed he had received guests from various volunteer groups and supporters from many regions. “So, I do not stop communicating with others,” said the non-active chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).