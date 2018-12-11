Manpower Ministry supports Indonesian delegates in int’l championships

Manpower Minister M. Hanif Dhakiri expressed his commitment to supporting Indonesian delegates in both Asia and world vocational championships as he welcomed Indonesian participants of the 2018 World Skills Asia (WSA) at the ministry in Jakarta on Thursday.

Indonesia was named the overall champion after winning six gold and three silver medals in the competition, which was held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, and participated in by 19 nations from Asia and other continents.

“Congratulations and thank you for your efforts and hard work in pulling off the victory at the WSA and raising our red-and-white flag in Abu Dhabi,” Hanif said.

The government is still trying to improve vocational training, according to the ministry, and the achievement of the young participants in Abu Dhabi has proved that Indonesia has high-quality workers. Indonesia’s participation in the championships helps Indonesian young workers hone their skills according to the latest technological developments and demands from the global market.

“Most of the participants in the World Skills Asia had been assisted and trained in the ASEAN Skills Competition [ASC] so they acquired stronger skills and mentality,” Hanif explained.

Nine out of 10 participants in the 2018 WSA had competed in the 2018 ASEAN Skills Competition in Bangkok, the minister explained.

Among them was Isnaeni Wulandari, who competed in the Fashion Technology competition. Wulandari, who is from Surakarta, Central Java, clinched gold medals in both the ASC and WSA. She expressed her gratitude to the Manpower Ministry for its supports throughout the competitions.

“I hope that in the 2020 ASC in Singapore we can clinch even more gold medals and compete in even more competitions,” she said.

The government, meanwhile, would show its appreciation for the achievements of the young people by giving them a chance to become civilian servants in the future, Hanif said.

“I’ve met with the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Ministry. I asked them to give opportunities to these champions from the ASC and WSA to become civilian servants,” Hanif said.

“We also hope they can spread their skills and achievements to even more people when they become instructors in vocational training centers,” Hanif said.