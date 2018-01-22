Man shot dead in night club’s parking lot in Bogor

One man was killed on Saturday by a gun shot during an argument with a member of the National Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) that turned physical at a night club parking lot in Bogor.

The fight started when the victim, identified only as F, was attempting to park his car while the Brimob member, identified only as First Brig. AR, was exiting the parking lot with his friend.

Following an argument between the two sides that resulted in F and his friends and AR exiting their respective cars, AR pulled out his gun to defend himself. F and his friends attempted to take the gun from AR’s hand, however, AR was alleged to have accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting F in his chest.

The victim’s friends then reportedly beat AR after their friend was shot.

West Java Police law division head Sr. Comr. Iksantyo Bagus Pramono said the Brimob member was in critical condition after sustaining severe wounds from the beating and undergoing treatment at Raden Said Soekanto Police Hospital in Kramat Jati, East Jakarta.

Iksantyo added that the police were conducting an autopsy on the victim to probe the cause of his death.

“As of now, the case is still under investigation,” he said as quoted by kompas.com.