Malaysia’s Internet 26th fastest in the world

An Internet speed survey showed that Malaysia rose 10 spots last month to become the 26th fastest country in the world with an average fixed speeds of 61.97 Mbps.

The result was acknowledged by The Speedtest Global Index, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“This means that most Malaysians now enjoy significantly higher speeds. The government has met its promise to reduce the fixed high-speed broadband prices by 25% by the end of 2018.

It added that prices for entry-level packages had also been reduced by more than 30%.

MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak said that credit must also go to the Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo for making this issue his priority after he took office in May.

Gobind declared at the start of his term that he wanted local telcos to increase Internet broadband speed while reducing the price.

Al-Ishsal said MCMC would continue to monitor the offerings by telcos to ensure that consumers were given quality service, high speed and reasonable prices in the long term.

Malaysia clocked in a download speed of 61.97 Mbps. The global average is 50.88 Mbps.