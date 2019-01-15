



The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has held a meeting with the authorities in China in an effort to find the whereabouts of businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, said Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Without divulging details on the meeting, Mohamad Fuzi said that Jho Low is yet to be found and efforts to detect him is still underway.

“The police are also communicating with Interpol and the status is the same,” he said after a Royal Malaysian Customs Department – PDRM Highest Level Meeting in Malaysia on Sunday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the government would continue its effort to find the businessman, although it is difficult.

Jho Low, who was identified by investigators from Malaysia and the United States as the main character in the multi-billion 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, was believed to have escaped from detention in Hong Kong to an island near Macau.

