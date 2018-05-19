Malaysian PM Mahathir unveils new cabinet picks

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday unveiled more minister picks for his cabinet, which have been approved by the ceremonial head of state, Malaysian King Muhammad V and will be sworn in Monday, said a statement from the prime minister.

The 14-member cabinet list, which includes Mahathir and Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as the prime minister and deputy prime minister respectively, basically divides the posts equally among the four component parties in the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition. Mahathir backtracked on his earlier plan to take over the education minister, and gave it over to Maszlee Malik from his party, Malaysian United Indigenous Party.

Mohamed Azmin bin Ali from the People’s Justice Party and also chief minister of the wealthy Selangor state, is named as minister of economic affairs. Under the federal government system, it is rare for a chief minister of a state to assume office in the cabinet. It is not yet sure whether Azmin will relinquish his post in the state.

Anthony Loke Siew Fook from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) is named as the minister of transport, while Gobind Singh Deo, another DAP veteran, is named as minister of communications and multimedia. Salahuddin Ayub from the National Trust Party is named as minister of agriculture and agro-based industry.

Mahathir has said the government will have a smaller cabinet compared with the previous one, with 25 ministers in total. He has already named Lim Guan Eng as the finance minister, Muhyiddin Yassin as the home minister and Mohamad Sabu as the defense minister.