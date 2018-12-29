Malaysian ministry to probe KFC, McDonald’s over recent price hikes

The Malaysian domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry will investigate McDonald’s and KFC following public complaints about price increases by both fast food chains.

According to the Astro Awani portal, the ministry’s deputy director of enforcement, Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman, said an investigation was launched against KFC on Thursday.

“We started the investigation this morning; my officers have begun collecting information about KFC, how much prices rose,” he was quoted as saying.

When asked about McDonald’s, he confirmed that his enforcers will also visit the chain to monitor their prices.

Mr Iskandar said that while the current controversy was around KFC, there were similar complaints made about McDonald’s existing price structure.

KFC adjusted its prices across the board this month, but invited controversy with statement that implied that the wholesale increase was related to the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

It clarified that this was not the case on Thursday, but only after former prime minister Najib Razak had used it to attack the Pakatan Harapan government and the decision to abandon the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Earlier this week, social media users began sharing posts that highlighted what appeared to be significant price increases in KFC’s menu items and meals.

Previously, consumers had also noted gradual increases in McDonald’s menu items.

The government zero-rated the GST in June and repealed it shortly after in favour of the SST that was brought back in September.