Malaysian Chinese Association calls for Barisan Nasional to be dissolved

December 5, 2018 citizendaily Asia News, China, Featured, Malaysia, Politics, Southeast Asia 0

Photo : scmp.com
The Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) has called for the dissolution of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition at the party’s 65th General Assembly on Sunday (Dec 2).

The party unanimously passed a resolution to empower its central committee to begin the process and form a new alliance.

MCA, the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) and United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) together form the BN coalition which suffered a shock defeat in the general election in May this year to Pakatan Harapan.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong said BN had suffered a significant tilt in power and that all the component parties needed a reassessment to transform themselves.

“Thus, for the sake of revival, BN must be dissolved in an amicable manner so that there is free space in the transformation and rebuilding efforts.

“When there is suitability and equality of principles and visions, then a (new) political alliance can be formed again,” he told a press conference at the end of the assembly at Wisma MCA.

When asked by reporters how the dissolution would be carried out and if a meeting would be held with BN, he gave a brief reply, saying: “We know what to do”.

Mr Wee said the resolution was passed after hearing views from the party’s delegates at the assembly.

“Twelve of them are young people and they explained in detail the good, the bad and the rationale for making this decision.

“They also touched on the party’s future and did not act on emotions. So, after taking into account the views of these young people as well as that of veteran politicians who took part in the debate, this resolution has been approved.

“It must be remembered that this is not Wee Ka Siong’s resolution, this is the AGM’s resolution,” he said.

Mr Wee also said that everyone present at the assembly, except one, raised their hands to signal their agreement to approve all the resolutions.

Among other resolutions passed were to call on the government to formulate a comprehensive foreign labour policy to ensure a balance in economic development, utilisation of human resources and social security.

It also supported China’s Belt and Road initiative and called on the government to boost Malaysia-China ties.

Earlier, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he has not received an official application from MCA to exit the coalition.

Mr Zahid, who is also UMNO president, said any decision taken by MCA would be respected.

“We hope whatever decision they take will be communicated to us for further action,” he said after chairing a meeting with BN senators on Sunday.

Source :

channelnewsasia.com

