Malaysia to sign MOU to protect Indonesian migrants

Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed on a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for protecting migrant workers in Malaysia.

According to the foreign minister, who attended the 16th Meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), the MoU is set to be signed next year, with the Indonesian president Joko Widodo lined up to visit Kuala Lumpur, Bernama reported.

The two parties are looking at dates and will try to have agreements signed in January.

Abdullah also spoke about regulations on migrant workers, saying that the government will resolve recruitment process issues and cut down the number of illegal foreign workers.

Malaysia recently launched a scheme that allowed undocumented workers to return home voluntarily and without repercussions, which was a big part of the government’s pledge to purge illegal immigrants from the country.