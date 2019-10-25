Meet the Warriors of the Sky, a team of original Marvel superheroes who hail from Southeast Asia. That’s right, folks. Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan finally have their own superheroes. While previously only the Philippines and Indonesia had Wave and Komodo as their own, Marvel is set to introduce more representation from other nations for their popular mobile game, MARVEL Future Fight.

“We are excited to introduce this original team Warriors of the Sky, to MARVEL Future Fight fans and expand on the continually growing, wide variety of character choices in the game,” Marvel Games Senior Producer Danny Koo said when unveiling the characters in Bangkok, Thailand on October 25.

“Warriors of the Sky is about teamwork. Netmarble is an amazing developer to collaborate with on these concepts, and we are eager to see how they can bring these unique creations to life in the game,” he added.

All four characters come from the four corners of Southeast Asia: The north, south, west, and east. Just who are they? Here’s a quick intro on each one of them.

War Tiger – Thailand

Hailing from Thailand aka the West, War Tiger is immensely powerful and has had years of combat experience. Oh, the ancient Thai general is also lethal thanks to his sword, the mystical Tiger’s Fang.

Blue Dragon – Vietnam

From the East (Vietnam), meet the Blue Dragon. She might appear nimble but don’t be fooled. This lass has the power to transform anything she touches into a draconic weapon. Possessing a spear, an heirloom, and a whip, the descendant of a noble family of Vietnam is the leader of the Warriors of the Sky. She is also known for being protective, fair, and wise.

Sun Bird – Malaysia

Every team requires a healer. Sun Bird from Malaysia not only does that but the Malaysian pirate from the 1600s is known for his agility and his deadly twin krises. In short, Sun Bird, who hails from the South, not only heals but inflicts massive pain to his opponents.

Shadow Shell – Taiwan

Extremely effective with her advanced rifle, Shadow Shell from Taiwan (North) is also pretty balanced as she has the ability to conjure the Ba Gua energy shield. The intelligent tactician also has the powers of toxic immunity courtesy of a failed attempt in poisoning her by her adopted family. She is also the strategist for the team. These characters, according to Koo, were based off Southeast Asian mythologies.

“Creating characters with different backgrounds and diverse stories and giving players a wide variety of Super Heroes to play as is always a joy, especially with how fans have taken to our past original creations with Marvel such as Luna Snow, and Crescent & Io,” Joe Lee, Executive Producer at Netmarble said.

“We also appreciate collaborating with Marvel on new concepts, especially with The Warriors of the Sky team, and we can’t wait to show more in the future.”

In case you’re wondering, yes there is a possibility that they’ll be included in the other Marvel platforms such as comics, television series, and possibly even films.

All four characters will now join Luna Snow, Crescent, and Io as the latest Marvel original characters on MARVEL Future Fight. To date, more than 100 million players have played the action-RPG since its release for iOS and Android devices four years ago. Will you be one of them?