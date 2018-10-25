Main contractor in Tanjung Bungah landslide fined RM35,000 over safety violations

GEORGE TOWN: The main contractor at the construction site in Tanjung Bungah which saw a landslide that claimed the lives of 11 last year was fined RM35,000 at the High Court here yesterday after admitting it had failed to ensure that the site was risk-free.

According to a statement by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) today, Choongcons (Penang) Sdn Bhd pleaded guilty to failing to ensure safety practices to eliminate risks at the construction site.

“The accused pleaded guilty to not ensuring safety practices and the health and welfare of its workers by means of not measuring the levels of safety risks at the work site, leading to the death of its workers as a result of a landslide,” the statement said.

The charge was based on Section 5 (2)(b) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or two years’ jail.

DOSH said High Court judge Wan Azimah Yaacob ordered the company to pay the RM35,000 fine or otherwise serve two months in jail.

The prosecution was led by R Buvaneswaran and Muhd Noor Azmil Muhamad Fishol and investigated by DOSH investigating officer Nik Firdaus Nik Ab Hadi.

Last year, the Penang government blacklisted the company pending a State Commission of Inquiry (SCI) into what it called a “worksite incident”. The SCI, which began in January, is still ongoing.

In the incident which occurred on Oct 2 last year, a 10m hill slope collapsed next to the construction site of an affordable housing condominium project not far from the Tunku Abdul Rahman College campus in Tanjung Bungah.

One Malaysian, four Bangladeshis, three Myanmarese, two Indonesians and one Pakistani were killed.