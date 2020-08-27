KUALA LUMPUR — With few allies and a fickle support base, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia may soon be dissolved, with the remainder of its members joining United Malays National Organisation (Umno), its former chairman and founder Dr Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday (Aug 26).

In a blog post, Dr Mahathir said Bersatu will fail to receive any support from Umno, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and Pakatan Harapan supporters.

“Bersatu may be dissolved and join Umno. That is the end of the line for a party that has been stolen. Muhyiddin will have a headache. There is no route left for him to take,” he wrote. “When you look for calamity, you will find it,” he added.

Dr Mahathir also claimed that Bersatu has had to open its membership to non-Bumiputera members due to its low level of support, subsequently bringing its identity into question.

He said the move was due to five Members of Parliament from Umno currently facing criminal charges in court, which would lead to Perikatan Nasional’s fall should they be found guilty.

“To avoid this, the prime minister must find replacements. Hence, Bersatu dropped its position as a Pribumi party and opened its membership to all races,” he claimed.

Recently, Mr Muhyiddin said Bersatu has formed a committee to study the formation of a new Bersatu chapter which would allow non-Bumiputera associate members to hold positions in the party. He proposed amending the party’s constitution if the proposal is accepted.

Umno has its Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact with Islamist party PAS, which Bersatu also wishes to join. Last Saturday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said he had received a letter from Mr Muhyiddin indicating Bersatu’s readiness to join MN.