Magnitude-6.1 earthquake shakes Indonesia, leaves dozens injured

Homes and buildings have collapsed and dozens of people have been injured after a magnitude-6.1 earthquake in Indonesia.

Key points: There have been 11 aftershocks reported by authorities

People are urged to leave home and find a safe place if they the ground is shaking

The number of damaged buildings is expected to rise

The quake struck at 5:34pm (EST) around 80 kilometres off the coast of West Java, but there was no threat of tsunami.

Local authorities say hundreds of buildings have been damaged, including mosques, a hospital and dozens of homes.

The tremor was also felt in Jakarta, more than 200km away, where high-rise buildings swayed back and forth before being evacuated.

There were some reports of panic in the capital, as people fled outside to safety.

So far there have been 11 aftershocks reported by authorities.

In West Java’s Cianjur province six students were badly injured when the roof of their school collapsed. Two other students suffered minor injuries.

A school hall also collapsed in Pandeglang City, but no-one was injured.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, said he expected the number of damaged buildings to increase and urged people to stay calm.

“Southern Java is prone to earthquakes,” he said.

“If you feel the ground shaking, leave your home and find a safe place.”

On Boxing Day 2004, a magnitude-9.1 quake struck off the west coast of Sumatra, sparking a series of tsunamis that killed more than 250,000 people.