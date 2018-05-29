Luggage Theft at Airport, Police: Suspect is a Kleptomaniac

TEMPO.CO, Tangerang – Police revealed the case of luggage theft of the passenger at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport. The thief was a 15-year-old junior high school student with the initials DV, five times he committed the crime.

Soekarno-Hatta Airport Police Chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner Viktor Togi Tambunan suspected that DV has a tendency to own others’ belonging (kleptomania).

“There are allegations leads to there, but to prove it, it must go through the process of expert examination (psychology),” said Viktor, Sunday, May 27.

From the house of DV parents in Tiga Raksa Tangerang, the police seized 10 pieces of evidence. The contents of the luggage are still complete. DV admitted that all the goods he stole from Soekarno-Hatta Airport. He did it because he was interested in the luggage and wanted to collect it.

“He’s obsessed with having luggage by stealing,” Viktor said.

Firdaus, DV’s father, said since childhood his son is hard to be banned if he already has a desire. DV often do various ways to get the goods that he wants.

“Anyway if he wants something, he has to get what he wants,” Firdaus said.

The family, Firdaus said, has always considered the DV to be a good child. Because he never did anything that troublesome his parents.

“Because he never did a strange weird thing,” Firdaus said, so his parents almost did not believe that DV stole the luggage at Soekarno-Hatta Airport.