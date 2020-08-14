Jakarta/Indonesia (13/8) — Merdeka! What seems to be clear is a series of emotional mishap, miscommunications and bruised egos shows the fragile relationship between the Indonesian public and the national police.

Clear is the any Indonesian mother will protect her cubs. And this is a distinctive Indonesian female character. No one can touch her kids. Nicknamed the lioness of Jakarta the police faced off with the ibu-ibu. Short and feisty is the force the police were faced. So is the fact the mother wants to protect her first-born from the unknown that keeps on lurking in the dark.

If the youngster and his friends and another brother are guilty of drug dealing, manufacturing, or distribution, a witness said, he will be shipped off to the police in chains on the spot, said the source who knows the family. ‘They the ultra-no sense family’.

Their rebellious youngster suffering from autism is the center of mums. Known among her communities for charity work, and kids this was the button which brought the temper to a boiling point. And that is in the center of this case. An Ibu protecting her cubs. The police shining example in the fight against terrorism has an opportunity to shine on this occasion on the eve of Independence Day to make things right. National days are celebration and we can agree that manners maketh man for both parties.

Lioness mum protects her cubs

In a classic Indonesian tale of action, the heroic actions by the notoriously known West Jakarta police stations filed a hero story. TV picked it up, sinonews.com ran the story but its is about a major drug bust? Is it about murder or theft or terrorism? No. It is not.

It’s about a small, Indonesia woman turning into the #lsingabetinamelindungianak2 protecting her home, her autistic son, from an bunch of unknown poorly dressed men breaking into the house claiming to look for a son that they wanted to interview and pretending to police officers without any whatsoever Identification Card, without permission and in a cop show storm into a bedroom.

It is in the melee that followed seven (7) grown so-called cops, behaving like preman were kicked out a little woman to protect her autistic son. The cops lost face because no major drug bust happened only one raving mad woman. Intimidation was the operational keyword, waving mobile phone, yelling in another wise tranquil neighborhood but refusing to identify themselves are on video.

And it is about having no case, because both the woman M (49) and her oldest son (31), he who was the main focus of the gang showing up, have no traces of any kind of drugs, whatsoever in the blood system, despite repeated multiple testing. Free after well if you cannot be found guilty the first time, must be broken, test again.

Add the claim a drink bottle of marijuana. Also, the bottle was labelled “Marijuana”, available in gift shops around the world in airports to by as souvenirs. And by the way It was empty and about 7 or 8 years old of the size of a woman’s perfume little bottle. Great catch.

The real reason for this firestorm with the cops claiming all sort of things, is that the little woman with a bunch embarrassed seven grown men and no case to show for. In the parlor of the cop, a dry hole. So, let us make stuff up. This is the Indonesia in Covid-2020.

Raiders in flip flop

Here I want you to image. You are a mother, with a small child. Its eight p.m. in the evening, getting ready to put the little one to bed. Suddenly the door to your bedroom gets yanked open a some long haired guy and let us call him the gray guy enter your bedroom, wearing flip flops.

Any respectable woman in Indonesia, will let out a blood curling scream alerting the house. That is exactly what happen. Followed by flurry of “we are the police” which was not proven by anyone or anything. Police insiders told the reporter that the police was embarrassed having their faces plastered all over the internet. Well in the age of transparency after raiders of the flip flop this involves also the police.

After more emotional melee the crowd was shooed out of the house to separate the parties after a screaming match, toppling insect sprays and some form of order was restored after one person was identifying himself as chief of party.

Another guy was ordered to fetch an Identity card from the car. Claims of the “security guard” let him to the house, do not match the facts. Nobody heard the knocks. Fact is any family in his right mind would react in the same manner then she did.

The gist of the fact

After the identity of some of the group was determined. The group did not provide any explanation but showed some yellow piece paper which was not shared. The group head wanted to interview the oldest son 31-year old, a coffee entrepreneur, about information about an arrest of some of his past friends.

The rush to enter the premise triggered a panic reaction which triggered an attack reaction which resulted in the melee that followed. After calm was restored, access was given to search the room. Why would anyone grant such act if he or she is the master criminal? I guess not.

Hence the mysterious “bottle”. Of the size of a small Gucci parfum bottle it contained it is original purchase vodka. Bought as a souvenir six or seven years ago on a trip in Europe it rotten away much to the dislike of the lioness woman. The claim this is drinkable drugs is questionable at best and unclear to both subject in question. How the substance gotten into the bottle needs to be investigated. For sure thing, the woman in question did not know what this junk was.

The woman and her son were tricked into giving statement as witnesses and disappeared. For almost six hours the trio woman and two boys vanished. At 0130 hrs. on Thursday morning the youngest son after being intimidated by the cops for telling the officers he is related was shooed away because he is no lawyer.

The woman and son were held back and the quickly the drama unfolded on social media. Quickly momentum reached a large audience including the president office preparing for national day. The police response but media, according to witnesses who know the facts of the case, disagreed with the reporters.

This is about a mother protecting her cubs. This is about a family protecting her younger brother. This is about the police chased after some kids. Drugs is a serious business, full support for the police. It the human scourge, yes. But not mum protecting her kids while some overeager cops doing cops shows. Why you think the police shows were cancelled in the states.