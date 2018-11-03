Lion Air Search; Dollars Found in Bekasi

Bekasi administration officials and residents of Muara Gembong Sub-district, Bekasi Regency, conducted sweeping of Lion Air JT 610 debris in Bekasi waters, which borders with Karawang where the plane fell on Monday.

The Muara Gembong subdistrict head, Junaefi, said the joint team found the alleged Lion Air debris and passengers’ belongings at Muara Bungin Beach, Muara Gembong. “The objects were found on the high seas, three kilometers from the coast,” Juanefi told Tempo, Thursday, November 1.

Junaefi explained that they found Singapore dollars, clothing, shoes, and plane debris, which were handed over to the evacuation post for the Lion Air victims at Pakis Beach, Karawang Regency. “We have not found any corpse in the Bekasi waters,” he said.

The Bekasi joint team consisted of the Bekasi District Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), Bekasi District Health Office, Bekasi Police, Military District Command (Kodim) 0509, and medical volunteers. “Ambulances, doctors and nurses are standby every day,” Junaefi said.

Lion Air’s flight JT610 fell on the waters of Tanjung Karawang, West Java on Monday, October 29. The Boeing 737 Max8 went off the radar at 06:32, just 12 minutes after taking off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

The aircraft carried 178 adult passengers, 1 child passenger, 2 baby passengers, 3 flight attendants who were in training, and 1 technician.