Lion Air Crash Victims Identification Nearly Complete

November 20, 2018

Photo : REUTERS/Beawiharta
Head forensic of the Kramatjati Police Hospital (RS Polri), Grand Commissioner Edy Purnomo announced that the identifications of Lion Air crash victims are hoped to be complete on November 23, 2018.

He further explained that the police’s disaster victim identification (DVI) will halt their efforts until every piece of DNA is identified.

“We estimate it will be between November 20 and November 23, until there are no more samples left to be identified. We pray and hope that every sample would be able to be identified,” said Edy at the hospital.

Edy revealed that the DVI is faced with a challenge of identifying pieces of samples from the Lion Air crash victims that were submerged under salt water for a prolonged time. Up until this news was published, the DVI team managed to identify 100 victims and is left to identify 89 others.

The Lion Air flight JT 610 crashed into the waters of Tanjung Pakis in Karawang, West Java, on October 29, 2018. The flight experienced anomalies just minutes after take-off from Soekarno-Hatta airport, all of the 189 passengers and crew members died in the tragedy.

Source :

en.tempo.co

