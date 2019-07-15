At least a dozen people, mostly farmers in rural areas, have been killed by lightning in Bangladesh since Saturday, as monsoon rains continue to batter parts of the low-lying country, according to officials and news reports.

Water Development Board official Rabiul Islam said about 40,000 people have been affected, mostly due to their homes being submerged underwater.

Bangladesh, a low-lying delta nation of 160 million people with more than 130 rivers, is prone to monsoon floods because of overflowing rivers and the heavy onrush of water from upstream India.

Heavy flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have also affected Nepal, where at least 50 people have been killed. Rain-triggered floods, mudslides, and lightning have left a trail of destruction across South Asia.

