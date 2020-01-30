In a new study, experts at the University of Cambridge have found that the sense of dissatisfaction with democracy in developed nations has been the highest in the past twenty-five years. According to reports, data from nearly four million people were collected from over three thousand surveys to arrive at the findings.

The author of the report stated that the state of democracy across the world has hit a state of malaise and is on its way to peak in developed countries. The survey was carried out in over 150 countries wherein people were asked if they were satisfied with the state of democracy in their own country.

According to reports, the study looked at the pattern of the level of satisfaction with the respective democracies over the period of time. It was found that, over the years, in some countries, the sense of satisfaction with democracy began to swing more towards the negative after registering a positive phase.

As per the study, the deepening financial crises in various countries across the globe have led to this shift in people’s sentiment toward their respective democracies. One such example could be cited in France, wherein last year’s ‘Yellow Vest’ protest and strikes against the pension reform made global headlines, enumerating French population’s dissent against Macron’s leadership.

Despite this, the study reveals that in some European countries like Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and the Netherlands, the level of satisfaction with democracy has been registered at an all-time high.