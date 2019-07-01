Yogyakarta, a student city that always being hits as a tourist destination, will hold a running event this September. The UGM FEBulous Run 2019 event was held to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the Faculty of Economics and Business (FEB) UGM (Gadjah Mada University) on September 19th. This running event in Yogya will be held on September 22, 2019 with the start and finish location at the UGM Campus in Bulaksumur Yogyakarta.

In collaboration with the Kafegama community (Gadjah Mada Faculty of Economics Alumni Family) Runners, on Sunday (6/30/2019) the committee held a run together at the car free day arena at Jalan Sudirman Jakarta as an event launching of UGM FEBulous Run 2019. They ran 8 kilometers starting from FX Sudirman to the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout and then returning to finish at FX.

This UGM race is believed to be very impressive because it will take place in the middle of the city of Yogyakarta. The start will be at the Balaksumur UGM Balairung (University Hall), passing the student arena and the iconic UGM Bundaran (roundabout) and also passing Tugu Yogyakarta and various city landmarks.

Besides for UGM alumni participants, this event is also open to the public. UGM FEBulous Run invites all people, especially runners to participate in the event which will become the annual event. In addition to introduce the history of the UGM Campus, this activity also invited people to visit Yogyakarta.

As a tourist destination, Yogyakarta always has interesting uniqueness to enjoy and new places to visit. The most famous are of course Jalan Malioboro, Yogyakarta Palace, Fort Vredeburg and Beringharjo Market.

Fans of temple tours can visit Prambanan Temple, Sewu Temple and Boko Temple. Adrenaline rush can be found at Kali Biru, Tebing Breksi, Cerme Cave and Pindul Cave which can be very challenging for tourist. Those who like the sea can relax on Parangtritis Beach, Depok Beach or Sundak Beach.

“We are targeting around 3.000 to 4.000 people to be present at this event. God willing, this will be held as an annual event, and we will improve it every year to become a long-awaited running event,” said Bobby Suadi, vice chairman of UGM FEBulous Run.

Divided into three categories, this competition accommodates a variety of participants’ desires. The first category of 2.5K and the second category of 5K are fun run and intended for participants who just want to enjoy short run. While the third category of 10K is intended for participants who want a challenge with a longer running distance. Registration fees start from Rp 100,000 to 200,000

“For runners or runner enthusiasts who are very serious in running, we have also prepared a timing chip. Don’t worry, this event also has record time for each participant,” Bobby added.

Registration has been opened at http://bit.ly/UGMrun2019. For further information, please contact one of the organizers who are also members of the Kafegama Runners Community, Diyah Triarsari at telephone number 08161627629.

Come and let’s run in Yogya and feel the typical hospitality of the people and enjoy the uniqueness of every corner of the city.

