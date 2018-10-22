Korean names drop by half from Forbes’ Best Employers 500 from year ago

South Korean names were halved in the list of World’s Best 500 Employers compiled by U.S. business journal Forbes as the Korean Inc. struggle under multiple whammies of waning competiveness and productivity and dismal job conditions.

Just nine Korean names made the Forbes annual list of the best 500 companies to work around the world, compared with 18 in last year’s rank. Samsung Electronics was the only Korean company that stayed in the top 100, whereas there were five Korean members last year.

Samsung Electronics slipped to 76th from 65th. Other names in the top 500 were Shinhan Financial Group ranked 116th, Korea Investment Holdings 140th, Mirae Asset Daewoo 319th, LG Corp. 33th, LG Electronics 352nd, Hyundai Glovis 354th, LG Display 357th and Samsung Securities 386th.

The World’s Best Employers list is based on Forbes’ 2018 Global 2000 rankings, which featured 2,000 companies in reference to sales, profit, assets and market cap, according to Forbes. For the latest list, the U.S. business magazine analyzed more than 430,000 global recommendations of employees to select top 500 names.

U.S. companies dominated the list in general with 185 names. Google parent company Alphabet took the top spot, followed by Microsoft, Apple, Walt Disney and Amazon.com.