Kazakhstan bus fire kills 52 with few survivors

January 19, 2018 cdfunews72 Asia News, South Asia 0

Credit: BBC
Post Views: 1

 

A bus has caught fire in north-western Kazakhstan, killing 52 people, the interior ministry has said.

Five people managed to get out and were treated by rescue workers on the spot, reports said.

The accident happened at 10:30 local time on Thursday (04:30 GMT) in the Irgiz district of Aktobe region.

The bus is thought to have been carrying Uzbek citizens to or from Russia along the Samara-Shymkent route, said local media.

The route, which is about 2,200km (1,300 miles) long, is frequently used by Uzbek migrant labourers travelling to construction sites in Russia, observers say.

The emergency services ministry told AFP news agency that 55 passengers and two drivers had been aboard the bus.

“Five passengers received medical assistance. The remainder were killed,” it said in a statement.

Map showing the approximate location of the bus fire near Kalybay
Presentational white space

One of the drivers said the passengers were Uzbek nationals and the vehicle was registered in Kazakhstan, ministry official Ruslan Imankulov told AFP.

He said the blaze spread very quickly through the Setra bus.

It is unclear what caused the blaze.

Emergency officials have opened a telephone hotline for worried relatives.

A local journalist, Askar Aktileu, posted a picture of the burned-out wreckage on his Instagram page.

#ақтөбеоблысы #автобусөрті #52қаза

A post shared by Асқар Ақтілеу (@askar_aktileu) on

Source :

BBC

Related Articles

Environment

Riau Steps Up Vigilance on Fires

February 7, 2017 cdn21jyu88 0

Post Views: 208   Facing a higher risk of forest fires as a result of a prolonged dry season, Riau province administration will deploy a special team of over 1,000 personnel to prevent “annual” disastrous […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


19 + four =