Kardashian-Jenner household is in all places. You possibly can journey the world, you’ll be able to keep away from the web, however they may nonetheless discover their method into your life. During the last decade, the household has constructed an empire, taking on every part from the make-up business to the world of trend.

And, after all, they’ve made A LOT of cash doing it. As we all know, Kylie Jenner is the youngest billionaire ever, however does that imply she is the wealthiest Kardashian? This is how a lot everybody within the well-known fam is value, with some assist from Forbes studies and CelebrityNetWorth.com. Get able to be blown away.

1. Kylie Jenner – $1 Billion

It is no secret that Kylie Jenner is value a billion {dollars}. In truth, she is the youngest particular person ever to achieve that milestone. In fact, Kylie can attribute a whole lot of her wealth to the extremely profitable Kylie Cosmetics, an organization she owns outright (that means all of the earnings go into her pocket), although she has thought-about promoting a portion of the corporate lately.

Many individuals bought speaking when Forbes referred to Kylie as “self-made,” saying that is inaccurate as a result of she comes from household wealth. However Kylie (and Forbes) maintains that the descriptor does match her as a result of she began the corporate with cash she made via modeling gigs, and he or she did not borrow something from her fam.

2. Kim Kardashian West – $370 Million

The second wealthiest within the well-known fam is, after all, Kim Okay who’s value $370 million, based on Forbes. The second-oldest sister was at all times essentially the most front-facing member of the Kardashians within the early days of their fame, and he or she took benefit of that by creating emojis, a cellular recreation, and extra lately, her personal cosmetics line. Forbes estimates that KKW Magnificence generated over $100 million in gross sales in 2018, and now, Kim has added much more to her portfolio along with her new form put on line, in order that already massive quantity might be on the rise.

3. Caitlyn Jenner – $100 Million

It would shock some to study that Caitlyn Jenner is the third wealthiest Kardashian-Jenner. Apart from her appearances on Preserving Up With the Kardashians, and her personal short-lived present, I Am Cait, she additionally printed a memoir, The Secrets and techniques of My Life. On prime of that, Caitlyn spends a whole lot of time on the general public talking circuit and works with varied firms, so it is simple to see the place all the cash comes from.

4. Kris Jenner – $90 Million

In keeping with wealthygorilla.com, the OG momager is value a whopping $90 million. In fact, Kris Jenner is the explanation why we’re always surrounded by the well-known household. Not solely did she initially pitch the Preserving Up with the Kardashians in 2007, however she can be an government producer on the present. On prime of that, Kris is the supervisor for her kids, so she will get a 10% administration minimize of all of their earnings, based on Forbes. So principally, when the KarJenners succeed, Kris succeeds.

5. Khloé Kardashian – $50 Million

In keeping with celebritynetworth.com, Khloé is value $50 million because of her position as an government producer and star of KUWTK and its many spinoffs. Now, Khloé has two different reveals, Revenge Physique with Khloé Kardashian on E! and Twisted Sisters on Investigation Discovery, and he or she is government producing each of those, as effectively. In fact, there may be additionally Khloé’s Good American denim line and her many endorsement offers, that are bringing within the cash too.

6. Kourtney Kardashian – $45 Million

The oldest Kardashian sibling is value $45 million, based on celebritynetworth.com. Like her different sisters, Kourt makes some huge cash from KUWTK, and I am positive that her new way of life model, Poosh, has additionally added to that quantity.

7. Kendall Jenner – $40 Million

In keeping with celebritynetworth.com, Kendall Jenner is value $40 million. That is, after all, because of the truth that Kendall was the best paid mannequin in each 2017 and 2018, making $22.5 million final yr, based on Forbes. Moreover that, Kendall additionally makes cash from KUWTK, in addition to her varied endorsement offers like her controversial take care of Pepsi and her current Proactiv marketing campaign.

8. Scott Disick – $20 Million

Scott is probably not an official member of the Kardashian Jenner household, however he might as effectively be at this level. In keeping with celebritynetworth.com, Lord Disick is value $20 million. Whereas Scott positively makes cash from his appearances on KUWTK, his current present on E!, Flip It Like Disick, will most likely usher in some money as effectively.

9. Rob Kardashian – $10 Million

Rob is probably not within the public eye lots as of late, however that does not imply he is not making a living. The one male member of the Kardashian clan has $10 million {dollars}, based on celebritynetworth.com. This cash is almost certainly from his appearances on KUWTK, in addition to his personal present Rob & Chyna, which aired briefly on E!. Rob additionally has a sock line, Arthur George, and he has collabed with Kylie on kinds previously.