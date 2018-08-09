Jusuf Kalla Can No Longer Run for Jokowi`s VP in 2019 Election

Jakarta — The chances of Vice President Jusuf Kalla once again running office with President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo for another term has been shut. The Constitutional Court (MK) has decided not to hold a judicial review of the position of vice presidential candidacy until August 10, “There is no more time left.

MK announced that there will be no court sessions until August 10 on the vice presidential candidacy judicial review,” said Golkar central board (DPP) Ace Hasan following a meeting at Jusuf Kalla’s house today.

Based on the meeting and the vice president’s reaction, Ace said that Jusuf Kalla received the news positively, “Pak Jusuf Kalla said that he will not press on about the MK verdict,” said Ace.

Previously, the United Development Party (PPP) Chairman Romahurmuziy also said that Jokowi cannot wait any longer for the MK verdict to decide his future running-mate for the 2019 presidential election.

Perindo Party filed for review in MK on Article 169 of Law No. 7/2017 regarding general elections. Perindo argued the fact that under those rules, an individual can only take the role as vice president for a maximum of two terms, either consecutively or not. Lawsuit became a national spotlight since VP Jusuf Kalla was the person related to the review.

