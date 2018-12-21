Jordan – Al-Soud meets Indonesian delegation

Chairperson of the Jordanian-Indonesian Friendship Association, MP Yahia Al-Soud, on Wednesday met with Vice Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives and Member of Trade and Investment Commission, Juliari Batubara, to discuss prospects of boosting bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Al-Soud expressed Jordan’s pride in the diplomatic efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II to revitalize the Palestinian cause at regional and international forums.

The MP highlighted the Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem and the Islamic and Christian holy sites.

In turn, Batubara said his country is keen on cooperation with Jordan on the Palestinian cause, especially in regard to the Kingdom’s relentless effort in this context.

Batubara noted Indonesia fully keeps in pace with the developments on the Palestinian cause, adding his country’s stance in this regard is clear and unwavering.