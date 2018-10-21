Jokowi`s Electability May Drop Due to Law Enforcement Issue

Jakarta — Voxpol Center Research and Consulting executive director, Pangi Syarwi Chaniago, responded to the red note written by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in terms of law enforcement in Indonesia. Today, October 20, marked the four-year of Jokowi-Jusuf Kalla in leading Indonesia.

Pangi stated that if Jokowi does not provide changes related to law enforcement, it is not impossible that Jokowi’s electability would slowly decrease. “If it is left unchecked, even though the infrastructure sector is superior, but Jokowi would have no meaning,” he said on Saturday, October 20.

Pangi stated that the democratic index in the Jokowi era has declined. It can be seen from the appearance of several incidents of persecution. He gave an example on the incident of mobs blocking Neno Warisman at the gate of the Sultan Syarif Kasim Airport (SSK) II Pekanbaru.

“The police couldn’t do anything when the mob entering the airport and stop an individual [coming to visit a location], how did that happen?” he said.

Pangi stated that Jokowi seems to let the persecution happen. He did not see any firm attitude and warning from the president. So, Indonesia seems to be weak to face the hordes of paid thugs.

“It is obviously can decrease Jokowi’s electability and ultimately lead to negative sentiment towards Jokowi’s image,” said the Voxpol chief.

On the other hand, Pangi said that Jokowi was superior in infrastructure. Based on the results of a survey in March, Voxpol Center noted that the satisfaction towards Jokowi in infrastructure development reached 55.5 percent. It is followed by the health services by 49.2 percent and the law enforcement at 39.1 percent.

Pangi confirmed that the infrastructure development must be linear with other aspects. “It’s not balanced. The physical [aspect] is more dominant while building a mental revolution has not been felt yet,” he said.