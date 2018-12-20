Jokowi Unveils Indonesian Islamic Museum

December 20, 2018 citizendaily Asia News, Featured, Indonesia, Religion, Southeast Asia 0

Photo : Yogi
Post Views: 20

 

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated KH Hasyim Azhari Indonesian Islamic Museum Islam Indonesia at Tebu Ireng Islamic boarding school in the East Java regency of Jombang on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

“Islam came to Indonesia through dialogues. Islam grew in Indonesia through local arts,” President Jokowi said.

Earlier today, President Jokowi visited Darul Ulum Islamic boarding school. He unveiled the apartment complex of Darul Ulum university.

After visiting Tebu Ireng, the former Jakarta governor will visit  Mamba’ul Ma’arif Denanyar Islamic boarding school. He will launch a Waqf micro-bank program there.

In the evening, the media-savvy politician will visit Bahrul Ulum Tambakberas Islamic boarding school. He will hold dialogue with school officials and students.

Source :

Medcom

Related Articles

Asia News

Jokowi ratifies seven trade agreements

November 15, 2018 citizendaily 0

Post Views: 94   President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has ratified seven bilateral and multilateral trade agreements by signing a presidential regulation in a bid to boost trade, according to a senior trade official. Trade Ministry […]

Asia News

Indonesia’s election: Jokowi vs Prabowo

November 17, 2018 citizendaily 0

Post Views: 107   Indonesia is moving into election mode. There will be sweeping general elections in Indonesia in April next year for the presidency, the national parliament, provincial parliaments, and at the regional level […]

Featured

I Won’t Let ‘Anyone’ Weaken KPK: Jokowi

September 11, 2017 citizendaily 0

Post Views: 395   President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has reiterated his commitment to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday, stressing that the anti-graft body, in its capacity as an institution mandated to combat corruption, […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


three − two =