Jokowi to Meet Russian President Putin in ASEAN Summit

Jakarta — President Joko `Jokowi` Widodo would meet President of Russia Vladimir Putin in the sideline event of the 33rd ASEAN Summit which was slated to take place in Singapore on November 13-15, 2018.

“President Putin will present in the ASEAN Plus One meeting with Russia for the first time. One of the reasons possibly because Indonesia is the meeting coordinator. Putin asks to meet Jokowi,” said Benny Siahaan, Foreign Ministry’s director for ASEAN external cooperation, in Jakarta, Thursday, November 8.

President Jokowi and President Putin would have a bilateral talk in Singapore in the sideline of ASEAN-Russia meeting in which Jokowi would deliver common views of ASEAN country members to Russia. The ASEAN-Russia meeting is a part of the 33rd ASEAN Summit themed Resilient and Innovative ASEAN.

“Jokowi will read ASEAN Common Statement, a set of views of ASEAN country members to Russia,” said Benny.

A total of 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia would talk on ties in several sectors including cybersecurity and education.

During the series event of ASEAN Summit, President Jokowi was scheduled to attend 17 ASEAN meetings, such as ASEAN Plus Three, East Asia Summit (EAS), and several meetings of ASEAN Plus One.