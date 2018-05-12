Jokowi orders ‘total evaluation’ after Mako Brimob riot

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has demanded that the National Police conduct a thorough evaluation following a riot in which terror detainees seized weapons from and killed police officers at a detention center at the Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) in Kelapa Dua, Depok, earlier this week.

“There will be a total evaluation from the National Police to prevent such cases,” Jokowi said at the Bogor Palace on Saturday as reported by tribunnews.com.

Jokowi said the evaluation was needed to overcome problems in prisons, especially those related to high-risk prisoners such as terror convicts.

Terrorism, he said, was a problem not only in Indonesia, but all around the world.

He expressed concerns over the timing of the riot, which occurred ahead of the 2018 Asian Games, a high-profile international sporting event to be hosted by Indonesia.

The riot, which broke out on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., was followed by a 36-hour standoff between the detainees and the police.

Five police officers and an inmate died in the incident. (gis)