Jakarta — President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo instructed the Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander and National Police Chief to mobilize personnel to intensify patrols over the implementation of health protocols in the community.

This was stipulated in Presidential Instruction No. 6 of 2020 concerning the discipline and law enforcement of the health protocols in an effort to prevent and control COVID-19 signed on August 4, 2020

“The Commander of the Armed Forces (TNI) and the National Police [are ordered] to cooperate with the local government to intensify the patrol in the implementation of health protocols in the community,” as quoted from the government’s site jdih.setneg.go.id on Wednesday, August 5.

Through the instruction, the president demanded regional heads issue a regulation related to the obligation to abide by the health protocols, as well as sanctions for violators.

Jokowi asked the TNI and Polri to support to governors, regents, or mayors by deploying personnel to supervise the implementation of health protocols in the community; join hands with local governments to step up the patrol, encourage the public to participate in efforts to prevent and control COVID-19; and enforce the law.