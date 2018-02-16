Jokowi opts to stay in two-star hotel in Ambon

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo arrived in Ambon, Maluku, on Tuesday alongside First Lady Iriana for a working visit. Interestingly, the President and his entourage opted to stay in a two-star hotel instead of other higher-rated accommodations that are aplenty in the city.

“Pak Jokowi checked in at Feb. 13 at around 9 p.m. Then, the day after, on Feb. 14, he checked out at 8:30 a.m. Ibu Iriana checked out at 10 a.m., not at the same time [as Jokowi],” Amaris Hotel Ambon manager Yance Lasa told KompasTravel on Thursday.

Yance said the hotel management was informed of Jokowi’s reservation around two days prior to his arrival in Ambon.

“There were special requests, such as mukena [head-to-toe prayer gown], certain brands of beverage in the room and other equipment. [The requests were] quite normal, hence the hotel [management] was able to prepare them. So there wasn’t any request that was forced upon us,” he added.

The hotel personally made initiatives to make several upgrades to the Family Room, where the President stayed.

“In the morning, Pak Jokowi had time to enjoy breakfast, around 6:30 a.m. All food was prepared by the hotel,” said Yance.

Upon checking out at 8:30 a.m., Jokowi was greeted by schoolchildren, whose school was situated directly in front of the hotel.

Amaris Hotel Ambon is a two-star hotel managed under Santika Indonesia Hotels & Resorts. It is located at Jl. Diponegoro No. 82-84, near commercial and culinary areas.