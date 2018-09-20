Jokowi-Ma`ruf, Prabowo-Sandiaga Officially Run in 2019 Election

Jakarta — The General Election Commission (KPU) head Arief Budiman announced Joko Widodo or Jokowi-Ma`ruf Amin and Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno have officially become the presidential and vice presidential candidate for the 2019 election.

“Result of KPU’s plenary meeting concludes, two candidate pairs registered to KPU namely Ir. H. Joko Widodo and Prof. Dr. KH Ma’ruf Amin and H. Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno have met the requirements as presidential and vice presidential candidate to run in the 2019 election,” said Arief at KPU building, Thursday, September 20, 2018.

Meanwhile, Arief added, the candidate serial number would be determined on Friday, September 21 and the campaign period would start on September 23, 2018, until April 19, 2019.

“The election will be successfully held if all parties including election participants, election committee, and the public as voter actively partake to succeed it,” Arief concluded.