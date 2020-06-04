President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) laid weightage on conducting Indonesia’s economic recovery in a prudent, transparent, and accountable manner to evade moral hazard as well as involving law enforcement agencies.

“I have reminded that the economic recovery program must be implemented in a prudent, transparent, and accountable manner and be capable of avoiding moral hazard,” Jokowi stated during a limited meeting on the national economic recovery program at the Merdeka Palace here on Wednesday.

Attendees at the meeting comprised Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and cabinet ministers.

On May 9, the government issued Governmental Regulation No. 23 of 2020 on the National Economic Recovery Program to handle the COVID-19 pandemic as a follow-up of Government Regulation in lieu of Law (Perppu) No. 1 of 2020 to save the country’s economy.

“Hence, I urge the Attorney General, Financial and Development Advisory Board (BPKP), and the Government Goods/Services Procurement Policy Institution (LKPP) to get involved, and if necessary, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), to strengthen the prevention system,” the head of state elaborated.

Jokowi attributed the rise in state budget deficit to developments in the context of COVID-19 handling and implementation of strategic moves to drive the country’s economic recovery.

“I have urged the coordinating minister for economic affairs, finance minister, and head of the National Development Planning Agency to make thorough and detail calculations of our fiscal risk. I need to reiterate that the state budget revision should be conducted in a prudent, transparent, and accountable manner, so we can have a credible state budget 2020,” he emphasized.

The head of state highlighted the need to give special attention to the labor-intensive sector, as it could absorb a significant share of the workforce.

“I called to implement the burden-sharing concept. This must serve as a common reference for the government, central bank BI, and Financial Services Authority (OJK). The banking sector and business operators must share the burden and work hand-in-hand,” he reiterated.

Related news: Economic recovery post-COVID-19 by transitioning to green economy