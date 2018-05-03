Jokowi, Bolkiah to discuss protection for migrant workers

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will discuss efforts to protect Indonesian citizens (WNI), particularly migrant workers. Leaders of both countries will have a meeting in Brunei Darussalam on Thursday.

“There are about 80 thousand WNIs in Brunei Darussalam. Brunei has a total population of 400 thousand people. Therefore, the protection problem is an important thing to discuss,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said here on Wednesday.

Retno also stated that the government of Indonesia is preparing the text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Workers.

“But the MoU is not to be signed during the state visit this time. It will be discussed by the foreign ministers of the two countries. Hopefully it can be resolved in the near future,” she said.

In addition to discussing about the protection of Indonesian citizens, Jokowi and Bolkiah will also discuss economic cooperation between the two countries, among others in the field of trade and investment.

“We also try to offer our strategic industry to Brunei Darussalam,” said Retno.