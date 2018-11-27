JK to Open Muhammadiyah Youth Conference in Yogyakarta

The Vice President Jusuf Kalla or JK departed to Yogyakarta, on Monday morning, November 26, to open the XVII Muhammadiyah Youth Conference. JK will be welcomed by the Governor of the Special Region of Yogyakarta Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X and Member of the Yogyakarta Special Region Leadership Coordination Forum.

JK and the entourage then will head to Sportorium, Muhammadiyah University, Yogyakarta, South Ring Road, Bantul, Yogyakarta. JK will be welcomed by the Regent of Bantul, General Chairman of Muhammadiyah Central Leadership Haedar Nashir, General Chairman of Muhammadiyah Youth Leadership Center Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, and Chancellor of Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta University to go to the venue.

JK will give a spech at the event entitled “Delighting Islamic Da’wah, Developing Indonesia”.

“Vice President also beat the ‘kentongan’ (bamboo slit drum) as a sign of the inauguration of the XVII Youth Muhammadiyah Conference which will take place on November 25-28,” the written broadcast by KIP Deputy Presidential Secretariat on Monday, November 26.

The XVII Muhammadiyah Youth Conference will be attended by 5,000 participants and observers, representatives and delegates from each of the regional leaders, and leaders of the Muhammadiyah Youth branch throughout Indonesia.

JK and his entourage then will head to Puri Mataram Village, Tridadi Village, Sleman Subdistrict, Sleman Regency to review the construction of the Village Fund project for about 30 minutes. Next, JK will return to Jakarta.